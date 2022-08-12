Preparing For Small Biz Subcontractor Evals After New Rules

By Tyler Evans (August 12, 2022, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Large contractors performing work for the U.S. government may soon be inundated with requests to provide past-performance evaluations for their small business subcontractors. Specifically, new rules that go into effect Aug. 22 will require prime contractors with small business subcontracting plans to provide these evaluations or risk being reported for noncompliance.[1] Contractors with extensive subcontracting programs should begin considering options for handling administrative burdens associated with this requirement, as well as risks arising from its implementation. Under the new framework, first-tier small business subcontractors will have the option to request an evaluation of their performance under prime contracts with small business...

