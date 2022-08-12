NASA Contractor Gets Approval For $1.4M In Ch. 11 Financing

By Rick Archer (August 12, 2022, 5:44 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge Friday approved $1.4 million in Chapter 11 financing for NASA contractor Masten Space Systems Inc. from the stalking horse bidder in an auction Masten hopes to run in a month. At a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan Shannon questioned whether Masten Space Systems was allowing a long enough notice for its proposed sale, but gave initial approval to the Chapter 11 financing package provided by Astrobotics Technology. California-based Masten Space Systems filed for Chapter 11 protection on July 28 with $21.6 million in unsecured claims, primarily by the company's vendors. According to court filings, the company,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS