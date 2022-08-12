Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-K&L Gates Atty's Cyberstalking Case Moves To Rakoff

By Pete Brush (August 12, 2022, 4:49 PM EDT) -- The Manhattan U.S. attorney's cyberstalking case against fired K&L Gates partner Willie Dennis was abruptly transferred to U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff on Friday with a scheduled September jury trial looming. 

U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield — handling the case since Dennis' arrest late last year — had only Thursday granted Dennis' request to send trial subpoenas to three partners at the 1,100-attorney, Pittsburgh-headquartered firm including Chairman Michael S. Caccese.

"Defendant has shown the necessity of the witnesses' presence for an adequate defense," Judge Schofield wrote. "Defendant also has shown that he plans to defend himself pro se at trial based...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!