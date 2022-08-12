Ex-K&L Gates Atty's Cyberstalking Case Moves To Rakoff

By Pete Brush (August 12, 2022, 4:49 PM EDT) -- The Manhattan U.S. attorney's cyberstalking case against fired K&L Gates partner Willie Dennis was abruptly transferred to U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff on Friday with a scheduled September jury trial looming. U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield — handling the case since Dennis' arrest late last year — had only Thursday granted Dennis' request to send trial subpoenas to three partners at the 1,100-attorney, Pittsburgh-headquartered firm including Chairman Michael S. Caccese. "Defendant has shown the necessity of the witnesses' presence for an adequate defense," Judge Schofield wrote. "Defendant also has shown that he plans to defend himself pro se at trial based...

