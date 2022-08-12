Logistics Co. To Pay $3.5M To End Ill. Workers' BIPA Suit

By Lauraann Wood (August 12, 2022, 4:23 PM EDT) -- Logistics company NFI Industries plans to pay nearly $3.5 million to resolve accusations that the company's finger-scan time-tracking practices violated more than 3,800 Illinois employees' biometric privacy rights. The deal, which received U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin's initial approval Friday, ends plaintiff Dawn Meegan's lawsuit claiming NFI Industries violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act by collecting, storing and using employees' finger-scan data to track their work time without having the proper consent and policies to do so. Settling plaintiffs will get about $570 each after deductions for attorney fees and other costs, according to the workers' preliminary approval motion. Class members...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS