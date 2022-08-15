NCAA Hit With Concussion Class Action By Ex-FSU Player

By David Steele (August 15, 2022, 6:17 PM EDT) -- An NFL front office executive who played at Florida State University in the early 1990s has lodged a proposed class action lawsuit against the NCAA alleging the organization knowingly misled him and others about the danger of concussions, becoming the latest in a growing list of players to make such accusations. Brian Xanders, who played linebacker for Florida State from 1989 to 1992, filed a class action suit on Friday in Florida federal court, claiming that the NCAA disregarded the safety of players by not informing them of the risk of head injuries. Additionally, the suit alleged that the NCAA did...

