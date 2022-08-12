Brooklyn Comedy Venue Says Rival's New Name Isn't Funny

By Gina Kim (August 12, 2022, 9:33 PM EDT) -- The Brooklyn Comedy Collective, a fixture in the New York comedy scene, filed a trademark infringement suit in New York federal court Friday against a nearby rival once known as "Old Man Hustle," accusing it of blatantly ripping off its trademark when it changed its name to "BKLYN Comedy Club." In a 30-page complaint, BCC, which first opened its doors in 2018, and has since become a preeminent destination for open mic nights, comedy shows, improv and classes, accused OMHBrooklyn LLC, formerly known as Old Man Hustle, of intentionally changing the name of its venue to "BKLYN Comedy Club" in December...

