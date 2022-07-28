Ch. 11 Cheat Sheet: Masten Space Systems Inc.

By Rick Archer (August 12, 2022, 7:01 PM EDT) -- NASA contractor Masten Space Systems Inc. filed for Chapter 11 protection in Delaware bankruptcy court with plans to sell its assets at auction at the beginning of September. (iStock.com/3DSculptor) The Mojave, California, company, which won a $79.5 million NASA contract in 2020 to transport a scientific research payload to the lunar South Pole, plans to sell its assets at a bankruptcy auction with a $4.5 million stalking horse bid from creditor Astrobotics Technology. Reasons for Filing for Chapter 11 Protection Failed to raise investor funds to cover increased costs of its lunar lander project. Filing Date: July 28, 2022 Venue: U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS