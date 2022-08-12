SEC Mulls Tentative Settlement With Ex-Dewey CFO

By Lauren Berg (August 12, 2022, 9:37 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission told a New York federal judge on Friday it has reached a tentative settlement to resolve its claims against Dewey & LeBoeuf LLP's former chief financial officer, who was convicted of fraud, but said the agency needs time to consider the deal. An attorney for the SEC told U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni in a brief letter that the agency has reached an agreement with Joel Sanders to resolve its claims for monetary relief against the former Dewey executive, who faced claims that he participated in a scheme to con banks and insurer-investors out of...

