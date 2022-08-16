Coca-Cola's Topo Chico Margarita Has No Tequila, Suit Says

By Gina Kim (August 15, 2022, 9:38 PM EDT) -- The Coca-Cola Co. was hit with a putative class action Sunday in New York federal court by a customer who alleged that the packaging label on the beverage giant's Topo Chico brand hard seltzer ready-to-drink margarita products is misleading because the seltzers don't actually contain any tequila. A customer filed a proposed class action in New York federal court Sunday against The Coca-Cola Co. for allegedly misleading consumers with its Topo Chico brand hard seltzer margaritas that claim to contain tequila, despite that the product's ingredient list only states that the beverage contains "alcohol" and "agave syrup." In a 14-page complaint,...

