Grubhub Fights Investors' Certification Bid In Securities Suit

By Joyce Hanson (August 15, 2022, 7:53 PM EDT) -- Grubhub has asked an Illinois federal judge not to certify a group of investors in a proposed securities class action claiming the online food delivery platform made false statements about its ability to attract high-quality diners and expand into new markets, arguing the proposed class representatives are inadequate. Chicago-based Grubhub Inc. told the court Friday in an opposition brief that the proposed class doesn't meet certification requirements under Federal Rules of Civil Procedure Rule 23 and has no way to calculate damages on a classwide basis in the case. The certification motion also fails to show that issues common to the class...

