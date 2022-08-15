Georgia Drive-By Shooting Not Covered, Insurer Says

By Elizabeth Daley (August 15, 2022, 5:25 PM EDT) -- A German insurance company has asked for its money back after paying to defend Atlanta property owners in a lawsuit over the drive-by shooting and vehicular murder of a man on the premises. In a complaint filed on Friday in Georgia federal court, Great Lakes Insurance SE claimed that it had no duty to defend the Brio Condominium Association against allegations that it contributed to the death of Antonio Godfrey, who was shot and then run over at an illegal restaurant on the property on Nov. 1, 2020. According to the insurance company, its policy has a specific exclusion that prevents...

