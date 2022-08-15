NY Mailmen Charged In Bribes Tied To COVID Benefits Scam

By Khadrice Rollins (August 15, 2022, 9:06 PM EDT) -- Three U.S. Postal Service employees have been arrested and charged with stealing mail and bribery tied to a scheme to fraudulently obtain COVID-19 unemployment insurance benefits, according to Manhattan federal prosecutors. Each worker was charged with conspiracy to commit theft and receipt of stolen mail, theft of mail by officer or employee, and conspiracy to receive bribes, prosecutors said Friday. According to the complaints, the three workers are accused of taking almost 750 pieces of mail along three postal routes that go through Queens. Between July and October 2020, Oscar Abreu met with one of two unnamed co-conspirators to hand over...

