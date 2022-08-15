Activist Investor Pushes Disney To Cut Costs, Separate ESPN

By Renee Hickman (August 15, 2022, 5:35 PM EDT) -- Activist shareholder Third Point LLC on Monday disclosed a new stake in Walt Disney Co. and offered a list of recommendations to try and improve the company's future outlook, from a spin-off of cable sports giant ESPN to a refreshed slate of board members. In a letter to Disney CEO Robert Chapek, the CEO and CIO of New York-based hedge fund Third Point, Daniel Loeb, revealed the acquisition of a new stake in Disney and outlined a number of ideas for the entertainment giant to consider implementing. The size of the new stake was not disclosed. In the letter, Loeb pushed...

