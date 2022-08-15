Volvo Can't Ditch Android Compatibility Suit, NJ Judge Says

By Linda Chiem (August 15, 2022, 5:49 PM EDT) -- Volvo must face a proposed class action alleging it deceptively advertised its XC90 vehicles as being compatible with Android smartphones, after a New Jersey federal judge ruled that a pair of drivers have alleged injuries concrete enough to advance their case. U.S. District Judge Claire C. Cecchi on Friday denied a dismissal bid from Volvo Cars of North America LLC and its U.S. unit, Volvo Car USA LLC, saying there are detailed enough allegations claiming the automaker deceptively marketed its 2016 and certain 2017 models of Volvo's XC90 vehicle as having Android Auto as a standard feature. Judge Cecchi determined that...

