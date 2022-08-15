Live Nation Says Prior COVID Rulings Don't Nix Coverage Suit

By Gina Kim (August 15, 2022, 7:58 PM EDT) -- Live Nation urged a California federal judge Monday to stick with his prior order denying Factory Mutual's bid to trim the concert promoter's COVID-19 coverage suit, arguing that neither of the policies in two recent appellate decisions the insurer cited covered communicable diseases, unlike its own $1 million policy. During remote oral arguments Monday, Live Nation's counsel Thomas Rubinsky of Halpern May Ybarra Gelberg told U.S. District Judge John A. Kronstadt that his February order denying Factory Mutual's motion for partial judgment on the pleadings should be left alone for several reasons. Live Nation says two recent California appellate rulings cited...

