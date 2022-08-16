Accuser Settles Sex-Trafficking Suit Against Ga. Inn Owner

By Joyce Hanson (August 16, 2022, 10:17 PM EDT) -- One of the accusers who filed a sex-trafficking lawsuit claiming the owners of an Atlanta-area inn negligently allowed criminal activity to occur at their business for years has settled their case in Georgia federal court. Stone Mountain Inn and Suites and the plaintiff who goes by the initials of C.C. filed a joint stipulation of dismissal with prejudice on Monday after telling the court in a July 25 status report that the parties were actively working to complete documents necessary to settle the suit "fully and finally." "The defendants have circulated a draft settlement agreement and release to the plaintiff, which...

