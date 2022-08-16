Chubb's $165M Suit Over Botched Ghana U. Deal Gets Axed

By Dorothy Atkins (August 16, 2022, 3:03 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Monday tossed insurance giant Chubb's suit seeking the enforcement of an expert's $165 million damages calculation against the University of Ghana for defaulting on a campus development project, finding that the dispute must be arbitrated in London. In a 14-page order, U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald ruled that the New York federal court lacks personal jurisdiction over the contract dispute, particularly since the language of the parties' arbitration agreement unambiguously designates London as the place of arbitration unless a "highly improbable" major event occurred preventing arbitration. "Specifically, arbitration in New York is permissible only...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS