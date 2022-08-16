Coinbase Slapped With Suit Over Inadequate Account Security

By Jon Hill (August 16, 2022, 5:57 PM EDT) -- Coinbase has been hit with a proposed class action in Atlanta federal court over allegations that the nation's biggest cryptocurrency exchange has subpar cybersecurity and improperly freezes user accounts, leaving its customers exposed to theft of their crypto assets and other financial losses. The suit, which was filed Monday by Coinbase accountholder George Kattula, accuses the exchange of failing to properly implement industry-standard security measures, alleging it "falsely lulled" customers into believing their accounts were protected from bad actors. Coinbase has also failed to adequately resolve customer complaints about security breaches and stood idly by while hackers have made off with...

