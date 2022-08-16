9th Circ. May Rethink Go-Ahead For Ariz. Copper Mine

By Caleb Symons (August 16, 2022, 8:44 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit may be poised to revisit a ruling from earlier this summer that upheld plans to tap nearly 2 trillion tons of copper ore on federal land in Arizona after one of its judges asked the full appeals court to reconsider whether the project would violate a local Apache group's religious liberty. The unprompted order, issued Monday, does not indicate which Ninth Circuit member wants to rehear the case. Nor does it state whether that judge sat on the three-person panel that in June approved a land swap in which the company Resolution Copper would receive close to 2,500 acres within...

