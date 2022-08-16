Fla. Judge Blocks 3M From Relitigating MDL In Aearo's Ch. 11

By Carolina Bolado (August 16, 2022, 7:56 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Tuesday blocked 3M Co. from using a subsidiary's bankruptcy to relitigate issues that have already been resolved in multidistrict litigation over its allegedly faulty earplugs, but deferred to the bankruptcy judge on the question of whether to extend an automatic stay to 3M. U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers granted part of service member Richard Valle's request to stop 3M, issuing an injunction that prevents 3M from attacking her court's prior orders in a bankruptcy court in Indiana, where 3M subsidiary Aearo Technologies LLC filed for Chapter 11 protection last month. Judge Rodgers said in her order...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS