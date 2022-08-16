Wells Fargo Investors Nab Cert. In Auto Insurance Suit

By Emilie Ruscoe (August 16, 2022, 8:59 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in San Francisco has certified a class of Wells Fargo investors who claim they were harmed when the bank allegedly hid misconduct in its auto insurance practices. In a Monday filing, U.S. District Judge James Donato granted the class certification bid by Construction Laborers Pension Trust for Southern California, naming it class representative and appointing its legal team from Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP as class counsel. "The putative class likely consists of thousands of investors, and resolving the dispute in a single class action would be far more efficient than litigating thousands of individual cases," the judge said Monday....

