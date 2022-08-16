Del. Chancery Winds Up Trial On $9.3B Oracle-NetSuite Deal

By Jeff Montgomery (August 16, 2022, 8:16 PM EDT) -- An interrupted, 10-day trial on stockholder claims that Oracle paid $3 billion too much for NetSuite in 2016 ended Tuesday in Delaware Chancery Court with conflicting expert testimony on what the $9.3 billion deal meant to the companies and the market. The now 5-year-old derivative suit seeks billions in compensatory damages for Oracle Corp., plus a potentially huge interest and fee award in connection with the $109-per-share deal, which paid $3.48 billion to Oracle founder Lawrence J. Ellison for his shares in NetSuite Inc. Ellison's family members also benefited. A decision is still months away. Ellison's years-old argument was that the...

