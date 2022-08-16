Boat Maker Appeals $200M Ga. Verdict Over Boy's Death

By Rosie Manins (August 16, 2022, 2:57 PM EDT) -- A boat manufacturer is appealing a $200 million verdict awarded to the parents of a young boy who died in a horrific boating accident on a Georgia lake, as well as a state trial court's rejection of its motion for a new trial or alternative judgment. Malibu Boats LLC, a Tennessee company, filed its notice of appeal late Monday in the Superior Court of Rabun County, Georgia, following the court's denial of its post-judgment motion in mid-July. The company wants the Georgia Court of Appeals to consider all adverse rulings against it in the case. It says the trial court allowed...

