Alex Jones Atty Urges Judge's DQ In Conn. Discipline Hearing

By Christine DeRosa (August 16, 2022, 4:55 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut attorney facing possible disciplinary action for allegedly sharing medical records of Sandy Hook families with unauthorized parties is seeking to have the presiding judge disqualified as a Wednesday hearing fast approaches. Attorney Norm Pattis of Pattis & Smith LLC argued through his attorney that Judge Barbara N. Bellis of the Superior Court for the Judicial District of Waterbury should be recused from the disciplinary hearing as her actions may make the public think the court has chosen sides in Sandy Hook litigation. Pattis is representing right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his company Free Speech Systems LLC in an upcoming...

