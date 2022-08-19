The Significance And Legal Risks Of Quantum Computing

By Mary Jane Wilson-Bilik, Michael Bahar and Chris Bloomfield (August 19, 2022, 1:42 PM EDT) -- Experts estimate that within the next decade or so, adversaries will have the capacity to use quantum computing to break the encryption on virtually all existing digital databases. This is why it is highly significant that on July 5, the National Institute of Standards and Technology, or NIST, under the U.S. Department of Commerce announced that it had selected four quantum-resistant cryptographic algorithms[1] that can be used to protect encrypted databases from a quantum attack. But the danger is not just 10 years in the future, but now. "Harvest now, decrypt later," or HNDL, attacks are already happening whereby adversaries with...

