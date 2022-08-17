Zantac MDL Plaintiff Dismisses Suit 1 Week Before Trial

By David Minsky (August 17, 2022, 5:14 PM EDT) -- A 79-year-old Illinois man whose trial was set to be the first to begin in sprawling state and federal litigation over whether a chemical in Zantac heartburn medication causes cancer has notified a state court that he intends to voluntarily dismiss his suit, one week before that trial was scheduled to start. Joseph Bayer, of Alton, on Monday notified the Third Judicial Circuit Court in Madison County, Illinois, that he intends to withdraw from the litigation due to personal health reasons, according to Alexandra Walsh of Walsh Law, who represents Bayer. Walsh cited the ongoing treatment that Bayer is undergoing related...

