Sidney Powell Dropped From 2nd Defamation Suit in NY

By Rachel Rippetoe (August 17, 2022, 3:38 PM EDT) -- Sidney Powell, an attorney allied with former President Donald Trump, has escaped another defamation suit in New York related to her assertions about election fraud on Fox News, with a federal judge ruling that the state was the wrong venue to sue the Texas resident. U.S. District Judge Louis L. Stanton on Tuesday dismissed the case against Powell brought by Venezuelan businessman Majed Khalil, who said Powell disparaged his business by connecting him with voting platforms Smartmatic and Dominion, which Powell baselessly accused of committing election fraud in the 2020 presidential election. That Powell made the statements on Fox News, which...

