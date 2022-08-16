Trump Urges 2nd Circ. To Revive Challenge To NY Biz Probe

By Theresa Schliep (August 16, 2022, 8:28 PM EDT) -- Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged the Second Circuit to undo a lower court decision tossing his challenge to the New York attorney general's investigation into his business dealings, saying the probe's "harassing and overreaching" nature needs judicial scrutiny. Trump is entitled to a review of New York Attorney General Letitia James' probe of whether he manipulated asset valuations for his financial benefit, he said in a brief with the Second Circuit. The New York federal court that tossed his challenge to the investigation improperly concluded that it couldn't wade into a dispute that had concurrent state court proceedings, he argued. That court...

