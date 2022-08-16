'Uber Files' Leaked To The Guardian Prompt Investor Suit

By Lauren Berg (August 16, 2022, 9:28 PM EDT) -- Uber Technologies' stock price took a significant hit, damaging shareholders, after thousands of internal company records — dubbed the "Uber Files" by journalists — were leaked to The Guardian, revealing the company's misconduct, according to an investor class action filed Tuesday in California federal court. After a cache of 124,000 internal Uber records from 2013 to 2017 were leaked to British newspaper The Guardian and subsequently shared with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and other news outlets, it was revealed that the company had been meeting with government officials to skirt laws around the world in order to advance its...

