Full 5th Circ. Affirms Lack Of Jurisdiction Over Navy Collision

By Daniel Wilson (August 17, 2022, 6:19 PM EDT) -- The full Fifth Circuit has affirmed a Louisiana district court's lack of jurisdiction over claims against the Japanese logistics firm NYK Line following a collision between a container ship and a U.S. Navy destroyer that killed seven sailors off Japan's coast. In a 104-page decision with extensive debate among 17 judges on the bench, the majority ruled Tuesday that a sufficient connection does not exist between NYK — formally Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha — and the U.S. to allow two lawsuits from the families of those killed and the injured survivors from the June 2017 collision. Even though NYK's North American...

