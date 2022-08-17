Judge Raises History Of 'Railroaded' Tribes In BNSF Clash

By Greg Lamm (August 17, 2022, 7:30 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge on Wednesday wondered whether tribes' history of being "railroaded" by the railroad industry should factor in the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community's suit accusing BNSF Railway Co. of trespassing by sending unauthorized shipments of crude oil across reservation land in violation of a right-of-way easement. In a hearing in Seattle on cross-motions for summary judgment, BNSF attorney Paul Lawrence of Pacifica Law Group argued there was no material breach of an easement agreement because BNSF has exclusive right to the railway and did not deprive the tribe use of its property. The tracks have been there for more...

