Retirees Fight United's Bid To Dismiss ERISA Suit

By Abby Wargo (August 17, 2022, 3:37 PM EDT) -- A consolidated proposed class of retirees accusing United Airlines of cheating them out of its best retirement plan urged an Illinois federal judge not to toss their suit, saying the airline breached its contract by not offering them the plan. In a memorandum opposing United's July motion to dismiss the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit, the retirees told the court Tuesday that a 2017 "early out" retirement benefits program was, in fact, an ERISA-governed plan that should have rendered them eligible to upgrade their benefits in 2021. "Contrary to United's lackadaisical attitude towards its 'promise,' because the 2017 program committed...

