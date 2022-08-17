3rd Circ. Says Del., Hoboken Climate Suits Stay In State Court

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (August 17, 2022, 10:26 AM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Wednesday upheld Delaware and New Jersey federal rulings that climate change lawsuits against energy giants like Chevron Corp. can be brought in state court, despite attempts from energy companies to bring the cases into federal court. Climate change lawsuits against energy giants like Chevron can be brought in state court, the Third Circuit said Wednesday. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) In line with several other federal appeals panels, a trio of Third Circuit judges said that state court lawsuits brought by Delaware and the city of Hoboken, New Jersey, are based on state tort law and there is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS