Ga. Jury Hits Ford With $1.7B Verdict In Rollover Trial

By Rosie Manins (August 19, 2022, 3:25 PM EDT) -- A Georgia jury awarded $1.7 billion in punitive damages against Ford Motor Co. on Friday in a design defect case stemming from a truck rollover that killed a Georgia couple, a day after awarding $24 million in compensatory damages to the couple's sons. The punitive damages verdict, read aloud by Gwinnett County State Court Judge Joseph C. Iannazzone, came the day after the first phase of the trial, in which the jury found Ford 70% to blame for the deaths of Voncile and Melvin Hill, who were crushed by the roof of their 2002 Ford Super Duty F-250 when it rolled in a...

