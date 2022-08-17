Endo Hits Ch. 11 Amid Opioid Suit Crush

By Rick Archer and Jeff Overley (August 17, 2022, 11:02 AM EDT) -- Besieged by opioid crisis lawsuits, drugmaker Endo International has filed for Chapter 11 protection in a New York bankruptcy court, saying a deal will cut $6 billion in debt and earmark $550 million for claims it contributed to an epidemic of narcotic abuse. In an announcement after filing its Chapter 11 petition late Tuesday, Endo said a debtholder group has agreed to make a $6 billion credit bid for the company and establish trust funds to pay claims in thousands of lawsuits over its sales of potent painkillers, such as discontinued oxymorphone drug Opana ER. "Today's announcement is a significant milestone...

