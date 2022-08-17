Ramp Supervisor Fights Southwest's New Arbitration Bid

By Irene Spezzamonte (August 17, 2022, 6:09 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal court shouldn't allow Southwest Airlines to arbitrate a ramp supervisor's overtime suit that took a trip to the U.S. Supreme Court, the worker said, arguing that the company's never tried to arbitrate her claims under state law before. In a response motion Tuesday, ramp supervisor Latrice Saxon urged the court to deny Southwest's renewed bid to arbitrate her overtime claims, saying the company always tried to arbitrate her suit under the Federal Arbitration Act, not the Illinois Uniform Arbitration Act. Southwest is now trying to get "a third bite of the apple" after both the Seventh Circuit and...

