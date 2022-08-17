NY Co. Can Exit Chinese Investors' Suit Over NC EB-5 Project

By Hayley Fowler (August 17, 2022, 3:17 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina judge has released a New York company and its president from a lawsuit brought by 17 Chinese investors over an allegedly flawed coastal development project, finding that there was nothing tying the firm to the state. Pac Rim Venture LTD and Gongzhan Wu were accused of acting as a liaison between investors and a multimillion-dollar real estate development project in Wilmington, North Carolina, known as the Northern Riverfront Marina and Hotel. But in granting their motion to dismiss on Tuesday, Superior Court Judge Julianna Theall Earp said most of their work had been in China. "The fact that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS