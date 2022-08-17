Film Producer Sanctioned In Ga. Unpaid Wages Suit

By Kelcey Caulder (August 17, 2022, 9:52 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge on Wednesday sanctioned a film producer who defied court orders requiring him to pay expenses production crew members incurred in serving him with a lawsuit alleging he failed to pay them for their work, the same day the crew told the court the producer won't finalize a separate agreed settlement. U.S. District Judge Mark H. Cohen found producer Howard "H.L." Woods was in "willful contempt" of a series of court orders requiring him to pay about $4,000 to crew members for the costs they incurred serving him with an unpaid wages complaint. The judge ordered Woods to...

