Mass. Judge's Obstruction Case In 'Black Hole,' Puzzling Attys

By Chris Villani (August 17, 2022, 8:01 PM EDT) -- The controversial prosecution of a Massachusetts state court judge charged with obstruction for letting an immigrant evade federal custody has stalled in recent months, leaving curious observers wondering whether the Biden administration is interested in seeing it through. The case against Judge Shelley Joseph, filed in 2019, was paused for the first time in mid-2020, after she asked the First Circuit whether judicial immunity shields her from the charges. After an appellate panel found that Judge Joseph and her court officer, Wesley MacGregor, could not evade the charges pretrial, the case restarted before U.S. District Judge Leo T. Sorokin in March....

