Harvard Insurer Says Delay Dooms Admissions Suit Coverage

By Elliot Weld (August 17, 2022, 8:14 PM EDT) -- Harvard waited too long to seek coverage for costs incurred during the landmark affirmative action case now before the U.S. Supreme Court, the school's insurer argued Wednesday as it sought an early win in the suit. In a motion for summary judgment, Zurich American Insurance Co. said nothing is of genuine dispute in this suit because Harvard failed to notify it of the affirmative action suit until years after it was filed and the school's policy had expired. Zurich says that Harvard University's failure to notify it of an affirmative action suit until several years after the suit was filed disqualifies...

