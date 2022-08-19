Lender Used Tribe To Charge Nearly 800% Interest, Suit Says

By Katryna Perera (August 18, 2022, 5:03 PM EDT) -- An Illinois resident filed a class action against a California-based lending company Wednesday, accusing it of abusing tribal immunity to charge up to 800% interest rates on loans it disburses. Plaintiff Tonia Long filed her complaint in Illinois federal court against Layma LLC, also known as Layama LLC, which does business as Little Lake Lending, and its purported manager and CEO, Ben Ray III. The suit is on behalf of all individuals who took out a loan with Layma or Little Lake Lending at more than 9% interest and have been unable to pay the loan in full. Long claims that when...

