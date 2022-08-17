5th Circ. Rules Against DOL In Data-For-Insurance ERISA Row

By Hailey Konnath (August 17, 2022, 11:12 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Wednesday agreed with a Texas federal court's determination that federal benefits law covered a company's offering of health insurance to individuals in exchange for their user data, ruling that the U.S. Department of Labor had arbitrarily found the plan to be exempt. In a published decision, the three-judge panel largely affirmed the district court's decision in favor of Data Marketing Partnership, which challenged a DOL advisory opinion finding that its health insurance plan wasn't regulated by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. In making its determination, the DOL failed to reasonably consider the relevant issues and adequately...

