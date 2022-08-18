Real Estate Rumors: Essential Growth, Blackstone, Barings

By Andrew McIntyre (August 18, 2022, 6:02 PM EDT) -- Essential Growth Properties has landed $62.4 million in financing for a retail portfolio, Commercial Observer reported Thursday. The loan from Fifth Third Bank, Bank of Central Florida and Woodforest National Bank is for a roughly 1.2 million-square-foot portfolio of properties across Florida, Indiana and Colorado, according to the report. Blackstone is in discussions with India-based developer Prestige Estates Projects to buy several under-construction projects in India, The Informist reported Thursday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The private equity shop is seeking to buy some projects that are under construction and also is in talks to up its stake in...

