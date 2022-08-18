GoDaddy TCPA Class Wants Rehearing On Settlement Toss

By Kelly Lienhard (August 18, 2022, 4:01 PM EDT) -- A group of consumers who received unwanted text messages from GoDaddy Inc. asked the full Eleventh Circuit Wednesday to rethink its repeal of a $35 million settlement with the web hosting company and overturn a precedent set in the court that individuals who have received just one unwelcome text message do not have standing to sue. The class of consumers asked the Eleventh Circuit for an en banc rehearing after the court ruled in July that some class members did not have standing under Eleventh Circuit precedent because they had only received one junk message, and nullified the settlement agreement from...

