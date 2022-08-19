Endo Noteholders Say Alternative Ch. 11 Plan Needed

By Rick Archer (August 18, 2022, 10:52 PM EDT) -- Creditors of Endo International told a New York bankruptcy judge Thursday that they will seek to file an alternative to Endo's proposed Chapter 11 sale, as the drugmaker made its first court appearance in its bankruptcy case. At a hearing conducted virtually, counsel for a group of unsecured noteholders told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge James L. Garrity Jr. that the noteholders are going to ask for permission to file their own Chapter 11 plan in the face of what they called Endo's abandonment of the usual bankruptcy process. "The debtor simply seems to be saying the Chapter 11 process is too hard, too...

