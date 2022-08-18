Airport Vendor Co. Can't Halt Eviction Amid Contract Spat

By Faith Williams (August 18, 2022, 5:19 PM EDT) -- The company managing Pittsburgh International Airport's air mall may have to pack its bags after a Pennsylvania judge denied its bid for a preliminary injunction halting its eviction amid a dispute over its contract with the local airport authority, ruling the company did not prove the harm suffered is irreparable. In a memorandum issued Wednesday, Judge Christine A. Ward noted that the agreement between Fraport Pittsburgh and the Allegheny County Airport Authority is more of a commercial contract for services, rather than a lease for property. Therefore, the judge wrote, the retail manager has failed to show that any harm it may...

