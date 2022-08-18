Littler Pulls TRO Bid Against Polsinelli In IP Case Mid-Hearing

By Rosie Manins (August 18, 2022, 3:12 PM EDT) -- Littler Mendelson PC withdrew its motion for a temporary restraining order against Polsinelli PC at the start of the second day of a two-day hearing in a Georgia federal court on Thursday, after the judge overseeing the trade secrets misappropriation case said the motion wasn't specific enough. Counsel for Littler, based in San Francisco, told U.S. District Judge Michael L. Brown in the Northern District of Georgia that they had heard his concerns on Wednesday about the firm's request to block Polsinelli from using its alleged proprietary content to advise home health businesses. Judge Brown, who heard six hours of witness testimony and counsel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS