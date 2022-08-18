Firm Behind 1st State Appellate COVID Win Files More Ill. Suits

By Riley Murdock (August 18, 2022, 4:57 PM EDT) -- The firm behind the first state appellate court win in a pandemic coverage case filed two more COVID-19 suits in Illinois state court against Continental Casualty Co., this time on behalf of the owners of a pair of New York City buildings and of several hotels in Mississippi and Louisiana. Louisiana boutique Gauthier Murphy & Houghtaling LLC, together with Chicago-based Tannen Law Group PC, now have at least four complaints lodged against two Continental entities and their parent company, CNA Financial Corp., claiming a decision last summer in Cook County court could pave the way for coverage. CNA Financial and two of its...

