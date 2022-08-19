Calif. Man Gets 10 Yrs. For Conning Vets, Elderly Out Of $310M

By Khadrice Rollins (August 18, 2022, 6:44 PM EDT) -- A California man accused of running a Ponzi scheme that defrauded thousands of veterans and retirees out of $310 million pled guilty to one count of fraud Thursday and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. U.S. District Judge Bruce Hendricks in South Carolina also ordered Scott Kohn, 68, of Newport, California, to forfeit $297 million and serve three years of supervised release following his prison term. "Kohn and his co-conspirators reached across the country to steal from veterans and seniors who desperately needed their money," U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina Adair F. Boroughs said in a statement....

