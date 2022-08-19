3rd Circ. Favors TripAdvisor In Seized Cuban Property Suit

By Joyce Hanson (August 19, 2022, 6:25 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit has affirmed a lower court's dismissal of a Texas man's suit against online travel agents such as TripAdvisor and credit card companies, which he claimed illegally profited from family-owned land confiscated decades ago by the Cuban government. A three-judge panel wasn't convinced Thursday by Texan Robert M. Glen's Helms-Burton Act appeal of a Pennsylvania federal judge's dismissal of his claims against several travel agencies, including TripAdvisor Inc. and Expedia Inc., as well as credit card companies Visa and Mastercard. The panel found that although the Helms-Burton Act of 1996 empowers U.S. nationals whose property has been confiscated by...

